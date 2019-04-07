4 days ago
After the first few weeks of the season were highlighted by six cancelled games and a couple of close losses, the Nokomis Redskins turned the page on Tuesday, April 2, and picked up their first win, …
The Morrisonville/Lincolnwood baseball team picked up their third win of the season on Monday, April 2, as they knocked off Ramsey 12-2 in five innings.
A diving catch by North Greene shortstop Elizabeth Rogers snuffed out a seventh inning Litchfield rally on Monday, April 1, and kept the Panthers from coming back in a 4-3 loss to the …
The Nokomis Lady Redskins started their week of play off with a win against the Lady Panthers of North Mac on Monday, April 1. The Skins came out swinging, gaining a 7-0 lead in the first …
Effingham St. Anthony High School's baseball reputation is a good one; the baseball Hiltoppers discovered why when they traveled east down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon, April 2. The game was added to …
As we approach the April 2 consolidated election I want to take a moment to ask the Citizens of Hillsboro to carefully consider the candidates for commissioner. It takes a true team to move …
I moved to Hillsboro in August 2017 to be near extended family. I left St. Charles County, MO, after my working career as a carpenter was ended by serious spinal damage and a failed corrective …