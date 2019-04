Top stories

Hiltopper Production Of 'Joseph' Opens Tonight After months of preparations, students at Hillsboro High School will be presenting the Andrew Lloyd Webber smash hit, JosephandtheAmazingTechnicolorDreamcoat, this weekend at the high school. The …

Low Voter Turnout For Spring Election Just under a quarter of the registered voters in Montgomery County selected who will represent them on school boards, in city and village halls, and for other local offices during the consolidated …

Witt Council Discusses Water Problem The Witt City Council convened for their meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Key discussion in the meeting revolved around the city water department. As part of the departmental reports, the …