Top stories

Hiltopper Production Of 'Joseph' Opens Tonight

After months of preparations, students at Hillsboro High School will be presenting the Andrew Lloyd Webber smash hit, JosephandtheAmazingTechnicolorDreamcoat, this weekend at the high school. The …

Low Voter Turnout For Spring Election

Just under a quarter of the registered voters in Montgomery County selected who will represent them on school boards, in city and village halls, and for other local offices during the consolidated …

Witt Council Discusses Water Problem

The Witt City Council convened for their meeting on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.  Key discussion in the meeting revolved around the city water department. As part of the departmental reports, the …

Raymond Accepts Bid For Ambulance Shed

Raymond Village Board held a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 1.  Two sealed bids for the ambulance shed were received and opened, with the highest bid coming from Keith Halsey in …
Search
Advanced search
Journal-News Sports
 Diamond Shines Against Highland
Litchfield hosted big school powerhouse Highland on Monday, April 1. The Lady Panther soccer team clawed its way to a 2-1 … Read More
Jett's Kick, Save Gives HHS The Win
All three of the Hillsboro girls soccer team's last three games have seen both teams scoreless at the end of regulation. The Lady … Read More
Lady Lancers Take Two From Wildcats
The end result was the same, but the way the Lincolnwood softball team picked up a pair of wins over Edinburg to start the week … Read More
Local News

More News

Current E-Edition

Thursday, April 4, 2019

View this issue

Browse other issues

Facebook Feed
Obituaries
Teresa Matta, 50 Teresa Elizabeth Louise Matta, 50, of Mt. Olive, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10:35 p.m. at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 8, from 6 to …
Henry 'Ott' Hempen, 96 Henry "Ott" Hemken, 96, of Walshville, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 5:45 p.m. at Heritage Health in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Perfetti-Assalley …
Donnie Harris, 55 Donnie Harris, 55, of Morrisonville, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at 8:08 a.m. at his residence. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in …
Bayleigh Hartman, 23 Bayleigh Hartman, 23, of Hillsboro, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday, April 7, at Hough and …

More Obituaries

From The Opinion Page

RAMBLINGS • Grandma McCunn Was My Anchor

Old men like to live in the past, and I'm not an exception. I try to live in the present; staying at least semi-active in the community helps that. The future is for my children and their …

A GRACE FILLED JOURNEY • Cooking With Not-So Precise Measurements

If you ask my dad about my food prejudices, he would probably be quick to tell you that I lived on hot dogs, spaghetti and macaroni and cheese when I was growing up. It's probably why he still balks …

More Opinion

Letters To The Editor
Help Me Get Results With Proven Team

As we approach the April 2 consolidated election I want to take a moment to ask the Citizens of Hillsboro to carefully consider the candidates for commissioner.   It takes a true team to move …

Hillsboro Is Scenic, Friendly And Homey

I moved to Hillsboro in August 2017 to be near extended family. I left St. Charles County, MO, after my working career as a carpenter was ended by serious spinal damage and a failed corrective …

© Copyright 2019 The Journal-News | Terms of Use / Privacy Policy | Cancellation / Refund Policy
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions